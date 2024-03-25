ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.