ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VBR stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $189.40.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.