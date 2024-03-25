ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.