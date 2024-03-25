ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,028.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

