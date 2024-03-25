ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REXR opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

