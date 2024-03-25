ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.