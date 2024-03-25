ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $683,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $183.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

