ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $776,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

PSA opened at $279.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

