ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

