ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $168.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

