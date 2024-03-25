ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,893 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 554.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

