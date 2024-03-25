ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,385 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2,821.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

