ZRC Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $280.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.92. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

