ZRC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

