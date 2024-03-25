ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

