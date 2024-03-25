ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $125.41 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

