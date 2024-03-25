ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPU opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

