ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

