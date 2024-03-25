ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

