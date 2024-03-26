113 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

