12,055 Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

