13,327 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average is $228.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.29 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.