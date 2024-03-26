15,821 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.75.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

