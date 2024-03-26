170,150 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

