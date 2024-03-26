18,686 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.