215 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

