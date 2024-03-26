272 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MSCI Price Performance
NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.45. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.
MSCI Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.
About MSCI
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
