2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Director Casdin Capital, Llc Buys 330,000 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

2seventy bio Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

