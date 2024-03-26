2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of TWOU opened at $0.36 on Monday. 2U has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 11.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

