3EDGE Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,121,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

