3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $182.93 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376,393 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 14.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 203.85% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $182,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.