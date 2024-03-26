3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $47.84 Million in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,836,000. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 3.7% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 4.79% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 32,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 772.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $83.24.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Stories

