3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $824,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,375,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 383,242 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

