3M (NYSE:MMM) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $413,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

