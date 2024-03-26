54,844 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

