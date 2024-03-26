58 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner stock opened at $473.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

