600 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

