74 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $430.57 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.79 and a 12-month high of $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.03.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

