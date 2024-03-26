8,400 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Bought by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

