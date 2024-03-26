8,648 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

