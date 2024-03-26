884 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

