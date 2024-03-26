9,281 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

