AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Shares of AAR stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. AAR has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.