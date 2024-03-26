AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,406 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $442,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,509,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $316.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

