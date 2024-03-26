Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $333.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

