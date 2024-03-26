Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $286.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $266.25 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $270.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

