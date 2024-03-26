adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. adidas has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $113.19.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

