adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of adidas
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. adidas has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $113.19.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
