Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,171,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

