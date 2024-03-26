Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 2,804 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.