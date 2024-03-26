Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ENS opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

