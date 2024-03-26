Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 10,303 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -208.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,026 shares of company stock valued at $414,872 over the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVAX

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.